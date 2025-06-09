Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff share intimate moment, spark romance rumors

Los Angeles, June 9 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish and actor Nat Wolff were seen packing PDA in Italy as they fanned the sparks of romance rumours.

The couple was recently spotted sharing an intimate moment in Italy, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In photos shared by Deuxmoi, Eilish, 23, and Wolff, 30, could be seen kissing and drinking from champagne flutes on a balcony in Venice. Representatives for Eilish and Wolff did not immediately respond to request for comment on Sunday, June 8.

As per ‘People’, romance rumors between Eilish and Wolff intensified in March when they were seen leaving the iHeart Music Video Awards together and later spending a night out in New York City together.

The story of their escapade from the awards was reported by PageSix. Wolff, an actor and musician, starred in Eilish's self-directed ‘Chihiro’ music video, which came out in June 2024, and she described their dynamic in the video at the time as an “inescapable connection”.

The pair previously said they consider themselves just good friends. Wolff and his brother Alex Wolff have shared in the past that they became close friends with the two-time Oscar winner when they opened for her ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour’ in 2024. Speaking to Variety in October, Nat said that the three bonded over what it’s like to have Tourette syndrome, a disorder that involves repetitive movements or unwanted sounds that can't be easily controlled.

“Even when I saw Billie on interviews, I said, ‘Oh, she’s one of us’”, the ‘Paper Towns’ actor said at the time. “We know all the ways that we try to mute ourselves or try and chill ourselves out or soften ourselves for other people, and how nice it is to not have to do that for certain people (sic)”.

Wolff spoke about how they try to downplay their Tourette symptoms. Eilish also joked about their bonding experience in another video for Vogue at the time, saying, “My first real impression of you, when I met you, was at the Oscars after party, and I was sitting on the couch outside, and you just appeared”.

“It was just like an immediate, I don't even know what we talked about, but it was an immediate, I was like, ‘Yo’”, she added.

--IANS

aa/