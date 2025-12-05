Bigg Boss’ Shehnaaz Gill, Shehbaz Badesha, Mridul Tiwari reunite, watch 'Ikk Kudi' together

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) The reality show Bigg Boss season 19 is all headed for its grand finale in a few days. While almost all contestants of the season will be seen reuniting at the finale, it seems like former BB 19 contestants Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha couldn't keep calm and control their excitement for meeting each other.

The two, along with Shehbaz Badesha's star sister Shehnaaz Gill, reunited and shared pictures of their fun reunion on their individual social media accounts. Mridul and Shehbaz, after meeting, went and saw Shehnaaz Gill's hit movie Ikk Kidi in a theatre. Mridul, who couldn't stop praising Shehnaaz for Ikl Kudi, took to his social media account and congratulated the actress for the success.

Sharing a few fun pictures of the reunion, Mridul wrote, “Fursat Milte he Family ke sath jaakar (ikk Kudi) Dekh Aao.” Bahut Pyaari Movie Bahut Shaandar Kaam @shehnaazgill. Shehbaz, who was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house last week, received a great response from fans and loved ones for his stint in the game show.

Soon after he was eliminated, Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media to welcome him back, calling him a winner. The 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant uploaded a couple of goofy photos with Shehbaz and BB 19 contestant Giorgia Andriani on her IG, along with the caption, "Well played, @badeshashehbaz...you are the winner to me." (Love hands, playing hands, love kissed, and red heart emoji) ️welcome back (Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes Emoji) (sic)."

Fellow housemate Amaal Mallik, who shared a great rapport with Shehbaz during the show, was seen breaking down after Shehbaz left the house. Amaal's father, Daboo Malik, also had taken to his official X (previously known as Twitter) handle and penned a heartfelt message for Shehbaz that read, "Shahbaaz. You will be in our hearts forever. God Bless You (sic)."

