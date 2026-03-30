‘Bigg Boss’ fame Vivian Dsena embraces fatherhood for second time, welcomes baby boy

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actor Vivian Dsena seems to be elated as he has embraced fatherhood for the second time

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The ‘Madhubala’ and ‘Bigg Boss’ fame actor announced the arrival of a baby boy on the morning of March 30.

Sharing the good news on his social media account, the actor announced the joyful development with a heartfelt note, marking a new chapter in his life.

He shared a post on social media that read, “Went a little off the radar… not without reason.

Some stories aren’t announced, they’re lived first. The silence said enough…The kingdom just got bigger… and this time… It’s a Prince,” further adding footprint and blue heart emoticons.

For the caption, he used emoticons of an angel baby, footprints and blue heart. Hello wrote, “#BabyBoy #NewBeginnings #OurLittlePrince #Blessed #Family.”

Talking about Vivian, on his personal front, is married to Nouran Aly, and tied the knot in 2022.

The actor had earlier revealed that their love story began when Nouran, a journalist by profession back then had reached out to him for an interview, which gradually turned into a deeper connection.

The actor has also spoken about embracing Islam, despite having been raised in a Christian (Catholic) household.

The actor is already a father to a daughter, his first child with Nouran, and has always chosen to keep his personal life private.

On the professional front, Vivian rose to fame with shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani*l and went on to become a household name with Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon.

He was also widely appreciated for his stint on the reality show Bigg Boss.

Vivian was previously married to actress Vahbiz Dorabjee. The two, who met on the show Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani, got married in 2013 and later separated, with their divorce finalised in 2021.

–IANS

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