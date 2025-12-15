Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal returns home to Gwalior, breaks down meeting parents

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Bigg Boss Season 19 contestant and third runner-up Tanya Mittal was recently seen breaking down emotionally as she returned to her hometown, Gwalior, a week after the show.

In a video shared by Tanya on her social media account, the entrepreneur is seen hugging a man believed to be her father at the entrance of her home, surrounded by close family members who comforted her during the emotional moment.

She captioned the video as, “I am home.” In the video, an overwhelmed Tanya is heard explaining that she consciously chose not to use her father’s name on the show for attention. She said that had she done so, fellow contestants might have labelled her as cranky or targeted her even further. Her family members, in the video, were seen consoling her, while her father gently reassured and coaxed her as well.

Talking about Tanya Mittal’s journey inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, she was often subjected to criticism, mockery and bullying for openly discussing her wealth and lavish lifestyle. Throughout the season, Tanya frequently spoke about her multiple businesses and described her home as grand and palace-like. This attitude did not go down well with several contestants as well as sections of the audience, and they even asked her to ‘get off her high horse’.

On multiple Weekend Ka Vaar episodes hosted by Salman Khan, Tanya was seen being called out, mocked, and occasionally laughed at. During the media interaction round inside the house, several media personnel also questioned her credibility and accused her of being fake and dual-faced, often poking fun at her repeated mentions of wealth.

Following her eviction, Tanya openly expressed her disappointment and emotional hurt over her fallout with close friend Neelam Giri, who was also a contestant on the same season. She stated that Neelam’s actions post her eviction long ago had deeply affected her, as she had trusted her immensely inside the house.

After the show concluded, Tanya was seen visiting Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings and express gratitude to Ganpati Bappa.

Following a week of interviews, professional commitments and reconnecting with friends, Mittal returned to Gwalior to spend time with her parents and extended family. It was during her journey in the Bigg Boss 19 house that Tanya Mittal was offered a show by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor.

