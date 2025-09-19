Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal turns counsellor for an emotional Amaal Mallik

Mumbai Sep 19 (IANS) The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 showcased an emotional turn as music composer and contestant Amaal Mallik broke down in tears, leaving the viewers and his close friends equally moved.

Amaal, who is often seen as strong, built, and composed, drowned in guilt after he felt responsible for hurting fellow contestant and very good friend Baseer Ali during the nomination task. The task required contestants to take a stand and save the closest ally. Amaal made a decision that excluded Baseer, despite sharing a bond that Amaal himself described as brotherhood. He admitted to feeling crushed for not standing by Baseer when the latter was already feeling outcast and sidelined inside the house.

A regretful Amaal broke down in tears and was seen crying. White Shehbaz and Baseer initially tried to console him; Amaal's emotions ran deep. Later in the day Tanya Mittal noticed Amaal's withdrawn expressions and sensed him being low. Stepping into the role of a counsellor immediately, Tanya urged him to open up.

What began as a simple conversation soon turned into an intimate counselling session, with Tanya patiently helping Amaal process the rush of emotions and self-blame in his mind. Their interaction highlighted Tanya's empathetic side and ability to ground her close friend when he was at his lowest.

Over the course of the season, Tanya and Amaal’s bond has become one of the most talked-about equations in the house, and their growing closeness has been trending on social media, with fans praising their camaraderie, emotional support, and unspoken understanding. Tanya and Amaal are often seen enjoying each other's company and are also seen taking care of each other in the Bigg Boss house. The two are each other's pillar of support in the house and are always standing up for each other. Recently, Amaal was seen getting possessive as Tanya was seen comforting her good friend Pranit More after his fight with Amaal.

