‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal says ‘seven days Abhishek Bajaj did good acting’ as captain

Mumbai: Unhappy with Abhishek Bajaj’s role as this week's house captain, several contestants are set to voice their opinions, sparking heated debates over his leadership in the past seven days.

A promo of the show was shared on Instagram by the channel. In the clip, the housemates are seen sitting in the Assembly room as they voiced their opinions. Kunickaa Sadanand said she was pleased by Abhishek’s captaincy.

Actress Ashnoor Kaur said: Kayi jo mudde ban sakte the un cheezon ko wahin diffuse kardiya gaya. (Many issues that could have escalated were diffused right then and there.)”

To which, Baseer Ali said that he doesn’t agree with Ashnoor and Gaurav Khanna’s opinions.

“Muddon ko uthte hi daba dena is not captaincy (suppressing issues as soon as they arise is not what being a captain is about).”

He is not capable of being a captain of the house.

Mincing no words, Tanya went after Ashnoor and Abhishek as she said: “Mujhe laga Ashnoor ki captaincy bahut achi thi. 7 din Abhishek ne bahut achi acting ki (I felt Ashnoor’s captaincy was really good. Abhishek just did good acting during his seven days as captain.)”

Amaal said he was told what to do and say, to which Baseer chimed in, calling Abhishek a 'puppet captain.'

The video on Instagram was captioned: “Gharwaalon ko nahi hai Abhishek ki captaincy pe bharosa, kya hoga ab iska nateeja?”

Contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

--IANS