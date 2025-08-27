‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal has taken more than 800 sarees inside the house

Mumbai: “Bigg Boss 19” contestant Tanya Mittal has taken a whopping 800 sarees in the controversial reality show, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Known for her passion for Indian textiles and for promoting traditional crafts, Tanya, who is an entrepreneur, social activist, and fashion enthusiast, believes the saree is not just attire but an identity.

Speaking about her entry, Tanya had shared: “I am not leaving my luxuries behind, I am taking my jewellery, accessories and more than 800 sarees inside the house. For every day I have decided on 3 sarees which I will be changing throughout the day.”

This season, themed “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar”, has contestants include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Tanya has been nominated for eviction by her co-housemates this week. She is nominated alongside names such as Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Natalia, Abhishek Bajaj, Zeeshan Quadri and Pranit More.

Tanya has been making headlines with her outlandish comments. She became a butt of all jokes on social media with one of her statements, where she wants to be called “ma’am” and that her family addresses her as “boss” has gone viral.

After she was nominated, Tanya was seen in tears. She said that what hurt her the most was being nominated by Pranit More and Mridul Tiwari, both of whom she considered as friends.

Currently in the show, actress Farhana Bhatt, who was evicted by the housemates, is in the secret room instead. She was asked by Bigg Boss to share her opinion on the reasons given by housemates while nominating other contestants.

“Bigg Boss 19” airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

Bigg Boss is adapted from the original Dutch Big Brother, created by John de Mol Jr. It first premiered in India in 2004 and has since become one of the most popular reality shows in the country.

The show features contestants called "housemates" who live together in a specially constructed house that is isolated from the outside world.

--IANS