‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaz Badesha channels his inner fitness coach

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 19”, Shehbaz Badesha will be showcasing his talent as a fitness coach to co-housemates Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik.

The promo showed Shehbaz standing at the gym area of the house and humorously showing Amaal Mallik how he turned Baseer Ali.

Shehbaz is heard saying: “Baseer come here. He was my first client. When he first came he was very fat. He weighed 180 kilos. Within one month I have done this.”

Baseer then comes and flaunts his chiseled washboard abs at the camera and says: “This body is gifted by Shehbaz sir.”

Shehbaz tells Amaal that he needs to get motivated and has to make himself look tough

Amaal asks how much time will it take to make a “body”.

Baseer then showcases his biceps and Shehbaz in a fun way punches it. He says nothing happens to Baseer.

Baseer showcases his back muscles to which Shehbaz quips: “People have 2 lungs, we have given him 4.”

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, housemate Zeishan Quadri was shown the exit door after he received minimum votes from the audiences. Other evicted contestants include names such as Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar and Natasha Janoszek.

Names such as Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More and Baseer Ali were nominated alongside Zeishan.

Currently, the contestants in the show include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

