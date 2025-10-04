‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan says ‘Bajaj should be bajaoed today’ to Abhishek

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) The forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be a heated one as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding all housemates specially Abhishek Bajaj over his aggressive behaviour in the house.

A sneak-peek to what to expect in the Saturday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar was shared on Instagram by the channel and was captioned: “Salman ne uthaaye ghar mein huye mudde par sawaal, kya isse badlenge apna game Abhishek aur Amaal? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

The video began with Salman asking Abhishek about the fight with Amaal Mallik that took place during the BB Dino task for captaincy.

“Abhishek, Us waqt gussa kiyun aaya tha aapko (Abhishek, why did you get angry at that time)?” asked Salman.

To which, Abhishek replied: “Bhai woh bahut badtameezi kar raha tha (Bhai, he was misbehaving).”

“Aap kisi ko paltu kutta bole woh chalega. Patta bandne ka time aa gaya hai woh chalega (you can call someone a pet dog, that’s fine. Saying that it’s time to put on the leash, that’s fine too),” countered Salman.

Salman then told Kunickaa Sadanand: “Without knowing anything you are reacting to it.”

Abhishek was seen saying that Amaal gets violent.

“Koi kuch bolta hai toh aap effect toh hote hi ho (when someone says something, of course it affects you),” Abhishek said.

Salman in the end is heard saying: “One second, the stuff that Bajaj is doing. Bajaj should be bajaoed (bashed) today.”

Contestants nominated for eviction this week are Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri, Zeishan Quadri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama and Pranit More.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

--IANS

dc/