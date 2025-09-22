‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan, Kajol bring back ‘Odh Li Chunariya’ with an Ajay Devgn twist

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Kajol gave a sprinkle of Ajay Devgn’s dancing style to their song “Odh Li Chunariya” from the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

On September 21, Kajol and actor Jisshu Sengupta appeared on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss to promote their latest project “The Trial” Season 2. During the show, Jisshu asked the two stars to recreate the number as he was a fan of their chemistry in the 1998 film.

Kajol and Salman said that they didn’t remember the choreography of the number, which was sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu.

Salman suggested a 2025 version for the steps and added “Let’s do something that Ajay does.”

He then humorously talked about the dancing skills of Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan and stated that a “point something” people dance like them in the country.

“But me, Ajay Sanjay... We are great dancers. We know we will take this talent to the grave,” he quipped.

Kajol chimed in by saying: You are intelligent dancers.”

The stars started to dance. Salman and Kajol first did the “Singham” hookstep and then went on to do the step of “Pehla Tu Duja Tu” from Ajay’s latest release “Son Of Sardaar 2”.

Talking about Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, a film by Sohail Khan, the romantic comedy stars his real-life brothers Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan, with Kajol as the female lead, alongside Dharmendra in a pivotal role.

The film revolves around Suraj, a young man, who falls for Muskan, her possessive brother who takes an instant dislike towards him. However, to get his love, he must first win the hearts of her brother and uncle.

Contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

