‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan calls Ashnoor Kaur ‘an arrogant woman’

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Salman Khan will be seen giving a reality check to Ashnoor Kaur post the captaincy task fiasco and said that she looks like “an arrogant woman who thinks no end of herself.”

A promo of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode shared by the channel on Instagram was captioned: “Kya iss baar Salman ke anger ka reason bani Ashnoor ki arrogance? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.)

In the clip, Salman is heard asking the housemates: “Bigg Boss jaisa sadasya ghar main hota woh kis darje pe hote. Bade papa. (What level would a Bigg Boss-like contestant be in the house?

Elder uncle.)”

He then asks Ashnoor: “Ashnoor, bade papa hai tumhare?bade papa se aesai baat karoge, order karoge badhe papa ko? Ashnoor, is he your elder uncle? Are you going to talk to or give orders to elder uncle like that?)”

Salman raised the issue of Ashnoor ordering Bigg Boss to show the footage from Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj’s comment.

“Kaun ho yaar ap aur tab jab aapko [pata hi nahi hai kya ho kya raha hai ghar main. If I show you that footage you will be embarrassed of yourself. You looked like an arrogant woman who thinks no end of herself. (Who are you, and back then you had no idea what was happening in the house. If I show you that footage, you will be embarrassed of yourself. You looked like an arrogant woman who thinks very highly of herself.)”

Contestants nominated for eviction this week are Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri, Zeishan Quadri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama and Pranit More.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

