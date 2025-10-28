Bigg Boss 19: Rohan Mehra slams Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur

Mumbai Oct 28 (IANS) Television actor and former Bigg Boss season 10 contestant Rohan Mehra has come out in support of BB 19 contestant Ashnoor Kaur after she was body shamed by fellow housemates Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri and Kunickaa Sadanand. S

haring a video of the three body-shaming Ashnoor, behind her back, Rohan wrote, “Body shaming is unacceptable. What happened to @ashnoorkaur today was wrong and needs to be called out. Respect and kindness should be the bare minimum. Shame on you, @iam_kunickaasadanand, @neelamgiri_, and @tanyamittalofficial,” giving a thumbs down emoticon.

In one of the live feeds that aired recently, Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri were seen gossiping about Ashnoor's sudden weight gain. Tanya was seen telling Neelam that despite hitting the gym every single day without fail, Ashnoor had still been putting on weight. To this Neelam had added that despite Ashnoor hitting the gym, working out every single day and doing nothing else in the house, she was surprised as to how Ashnoor was still putting on weight.

Tanya was also heard saying that a few weeks ago, Ashnoor had lost a significant amount of weight but has now gained some of it back and is looking like her mother. The girls were also seen discussing the dress Ashnoor wore during the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Both unanimously agreed that the outfit did not suit Ashnoor’s body type, especially since she had put on weight.

Towards the end of the video, Tanya was heard saying that if the dress that Ashnoor wore had been worn by Tanya herself or Neelam, it would have looked much prettier. Talking about Rohan and Ashnoor, the two were a part of the iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

They essayed the role of siblings, and even in real life, the two continue to maintain a similar bond. Rohan has been seen always coming out in support of Ashnoor during her BB 19 stint.

–IANS

rd/