‘Bigg Boss 19’: Neelam Giri tells Farrhana Bhatt that Tanya Mittal is ‘very intelligent’

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) It seems foes have turned into friends as arch enemies Neelam Giri and Farrhana Bhatt were seen discussing Tanya Mittal’s game play in the “Bigg Boss 19” show and tagging her as “very intelligent”.

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram with the caption: “Neelam aur Farhana kar rahi hai Tanya ke baare mein baat, kya inke observation se sehmat hai aap?”

The promo begins with Neelam and Farrhana sitting in the garden area and having a chat. During their conversation, Neelam recalls asking Tanya why she keeps offering unsolicited advice to others.

“I said, why do you keep giving so much knowledge? Have you come to make everyone good? She said, ‘I am like this’. I said, ‘you die if you are like this’,” Neelam said.

Adding to Neelam, Farrhana said: “She knows how to make noise. She is not ready to sit here and understand. She did the same with Mridul and is doing the same again. She is doing the same this time. That means she knows. She knows every time.”

To which, Neelam said: “She also has a one-liner. Yes, through me everyone gets on me. I do one thing and everyone gets against me. That means you know that I am doing something against you.”

“So if you are doing it, then learn to take it. If you do it, then it becomes sub-intentionally. She is very intelligent. She is not that stupid.”

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, no nominated contestant was evicted as housemate Pranit More had to leave the show due to health conditions and to seek medical attention.

Based on the Dutch format of Big Brother, Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

--IANS

dc/