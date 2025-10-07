‘Bigg Boss 19’: Neelam Giri tells Farrhana Bhatt ‘main teri naukar nahi hu’

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Disagreement over food duties will turn into an ugly fight between Farrhana Bhatt and Neelam Giri in the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 19”.

The issue begins after housemate Mridul Tiwari complains that there was nothing for vegetarians to eat, as he neither eats eggs nor knows how to cook.

Tanya offers to cook for him, but Farrhana insists that preparing lunch is Neelam’s responsibility.

Pushing back, Neelam is heard saying that she had been handling lunch duties for far too long and refuses to continue. A visibly angry Farrhana, points out that even Nehal Chudasama has been managing dinner duties consistently without making any fuss.

The argument quickly intensifies, with Tanya stepping in and Farrhana snapping at her, “Mujhe sab pata hai tumhara background kya hai.”

Neelam replies: “Main teri naukar nahi hu,” prompting Farrhana to declare that if she cooked, she would not cook for Neelam.

Abhishek and Gaurav attempt to defuse the situation by advising Farrhana to be the bigger person, but the spat spiraled further.

Farrhana hurled insults at Neelam, calling her “ghatiya aurat” and “galeech.”

Amaal gets into the discussion, telling Farrhana she couldn’t stop others from helping.

“People who don’t know how to cook have to figure it out for themselves.”

Farrhana then says: “Zaruri nahi hai sabko help mile, Neelam needs to make for everyone.”

When she accuses Amaal of being selfish, he says, “Have to be.”

Farrhana then accuses both Neelam and Amaal of selfishness, escalating the feud even further.

Contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

--IANS

dc/