Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri gets annoyed at Tanya Mittal, vents out to Kunickaa Sadanand

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Bigg Boss 19 contestant Neelam Giri, who is a close friend of both Tanya Mittal and Kunickaa Sadanand in the BB house, was recently seen talking about Mittal’s obstinate behaviour.

In a video shared by the TV show’s host channel’s social media page, Neelam was seen telling Kunickaa of how Tanya does not like anybody giving her any advice or asking her to change her behaviour for the good.

Neelam was seen telling how she suggested Tanya be more upfront, take a stand for herself and not cry all the time. She revealed that Tanya immediately got upset, making Neelam annoyed. Kunickaa and Neelam were seen discussing how Tanya is extremely obstinate, making it difficult for anybody to help her correct herself. Tanya and Neelam have gelled along with each other ever since the show went on air this season. The two girls are always seen taking a stand for each other and helping them sail through tough situations in the house.

Recently, Neelam looked miffed with Kunickaa Sadanand too for the latter being bossy and dominating. The Bhojpuri actress was seen telling Ashnoor Kaur how she feels that Kunickaa has been the root cause of many problems in the BB 19 house. “90% of all the issues that are happening in the house are because of Ma'am (Kunickaa Sadanand),” Neelam was heard telling Ashnoor, who nodded her head in affirmation. She also added that, according to her, Kunickaa feels that every girl should just get to working in the kitchen immediately after they wake up in the morning and not even brush their teeth or have a bath or go to the gym or even do their work. She stated that she was unable to figure out how to make Kunickaa understand that her behaviour wasn't good.

–IANS

rd/