Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri breaks down in tears after Awez Darbar teases her

Mumbai Sep 22, IANS The Bigg Boss 19 house continues to be a hub of drama, fights, and shocking elements. In the latest promo shared by the host channel's social media account, dancer and actress Neelam Giri was seen breaking down in tears after a heated exchange with fellow contestant Awez Darbar, adding yet another layer of tension among the housemates.

The promo opened with Mridul Tiwari speaking to Neelam about her behaviour inside the house. He remarked, “Abhu log tumse yeh kehte hai ki tum Bina matlab sabki seva karte rehti ho” (People keep saying you serve others unnecessarily).

Jumping into the conversation, Awez added, "Tabhi toh fayda uthate hai na uska." (That’s why people take advantage of her). Neelam, who did not like Awez interfering, snapped back, saying, “Awez, tum ghus rahe ho bina matlab ke” (Awez, you are interfering in my matter unnecessarily). The argument escalated when Neelam walked away to the kitchen and broke down in front of Tanya Mittal and other housemates.

With tears rolling down her cheek, she said, “Main bolna chah rahi thi tab tak ishara kar raha hai ki dekh main tujhe bolta hoon ki aise mat kar” (I was trying to speak, but he kept signalling me that he's watching me continuously).

She further also questioned Awez’s right to comment on her. Awez, however, tried to brush it off, saying that his remark was just a casual joke and nothing serious. But Neelam was in no mood to take his defence and accused him of always fooling around unnecessarily, even if it's affecting somebody emotionally.

To this, an annoyed Awez said that he will stop talking to Neelam if his normal jokes and fooling around are impacting her so much. The promo ended with Neelam bursting into tears and expressing her heart out to her housemates.

