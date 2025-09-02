‘Bigg Boss 19’: Natalia Janoszek talks about choosing bad boys, lack of father figure

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) ‘Bigg Boss 19’ contestant Natalia Janoszek has spoken about her personal journey in life and how she chose “bad boys”.

Natalia was speaking to co-housemate Baseer Ali, who said: “I always make the bad choices when it comes to dating.”

Replying to him, Natalia said: “Even I always go for bad boys. I love the extreme because I get that adrenaline, but I’m changing now because I need to make better choices.”

The exchange took a playful turn when Baseer called bad boys toxic, adding that Natalia too might have a “toxic side.”

Sharing her perspective, Natalia revealed that while she has never fought with any of her partners, challenges arose when she didn’t comply with what they expected from her.

Reflecting further, she shared, “I didn’t have a father figure in my life, so I would change myself based on whatever my boyfriend would tell me and believe that. But now, I’m a little more reserved.”

In the previous episode, massive fights took place between Baseer and Farrhana. The latter also fought with Kunickaa Sadanand.

It so happened that Zeishan Quadri was engaged in a not-so-healthy conversation with fellow housemate Neelam. When Farrhana intervened, Neelam, who was engrossed in an “almost” heated conversation with Zeishan, did not like her interference and asked her to stay out of the conversation.

This remark did not sit well with Farrhana, who immediately backfired and went on to call Neelam a “lady worth Rs 2 rupees.” This comment deeply affected Neelam, who was already unwell, and she broke down in tears and went on to express her distress to Kunickaa Sadanand.

Upon hearing the entire argument, the 61-year-old actress was extremely annoyed and schooled Farrhana for her words. But Farrhana, who was in no mood to take any schooling from anybody, backfired at Kunickaa and in a heat of the moment went on to call her “worth Rs 2 rupees” and a flop actress.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

--IANS

dc/