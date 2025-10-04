‘Bigg Boss 19’: Mridul Tiwari breaks down after Salman Khan says ‘aap dikh nahi rahe ho’

Mumbai: In the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of “Bigg Boss 19”, housemate Mridul Tiwari will be seen breaking down in tears after host Salman Khan will give a reality check to him.

A promo was shared by the channel on Instagram, which was captioned: “Weekend Ka Vaar par @beingsalmankhan ne @themridul_ ko di reality check, kya badlegi ab unke game ki strategy? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

In the promo, Salman is heard telling Mridul: “Mridul aapko samajh main ara hai yeh khel? Aapke saamne kuch nahi hua jiske upar aapka koi opinion nahi raha? (Mridul, are you understanding this game? Nothing has happened in front of you on which you’ve had no opinion?)”

He added: “Main aaj aapko bedroombhejne wala tha kiyunki abhi tak aap dikh nahi rahe ho. Weekend ke vaar par aap kiyun dikho? (I was going to send you to the bedroom today because you’ve not been visible till now. Why should you be visible on Weekend Ka Vaar?)”

A visibly shaken Mridul is heard saying in a shaky voice: “Bhai ji main nahi ladha aaj tak kisi se (brother, I have never fought with anyone till now.)”

Salman then asked Mridul: “Kisne kaha hai ke yahan par ladne se nazar aate hai? (Who says you get noticed by fighting here?)”

Another promo showed Salman reprimanding Nehal Chudasama for obsessing over Tanya Mittal.

Salman was heard telling Nehal: “Aap sirf ek hi shaks ki baatein kiye jaa rahi ho aur woh hai Tanya. Humko pata nahi is obsession ko kya naam diya jaaye. Why are you getting so bothered by her life (You are only talking about one person, and that is Tanya. We don’t even know what to call this obsession. Why are you getting so bothered by her life?)”

--IANS