Bigg Boss 19: Massive showdown between Abhishek, Nehal over “chicken"

Mumbai Aug 26 (IANS) Bigg Boss season 19 kickstarted from the 24th of August this year, and in just a day after its launch, the first massive showdown between contestants has already taken place.

The latest promo shared by the reality show’s host channel saw contestant Nehal Chudasama break down in tears after a heated argument with Abhishek over the food issues.

According to the promo, it all started when Nehal walked into the kitchen and found out that despite cooking for the entire house, at the end, there was no chicken left for her. An upset Nehal thought that Abhishek gobbled down all the chicken and confronted him directly. She was seen asking him if he had food and finished the chicken. A visibly upset Abhishek did not like her tone and accusation, and fired back at her.

Abhishek, in his defence stated that everybody had dinner and questioned over why was he being singled out. Nehal didn’t hold back and out of hunger and frustration, she lost her calm and raised her volume, making the matter uglier. She declared that she won't be cooking for anybody anymore.

Her emotional outburst didn’t sit well with everyone and contestant Mridul dismissed it as sheer drama to garner attention. A few housemates did side with her and understood her anger. They acknowledged that the food management inside the Bigg Boss house was always messy.

Talking about the show, Bigg Boss in its 19th year, kick-started with Salman Khan returning as the host for the 16th consecutive time. This year the contestant line up looks interesting with a mix of popular actors influencers musicians etc.

The contestant line-up has actor Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri on board. Recently, the contestants voted out Farhana Bhatt and thus got her evicted. But the twist is Farhana, rather than getting evicted, was shifted to the secret room.

Talking about the interiors, the design of the BB 19 house has been inspired by the spirit of camping in the wild, invoking the raw simplicity of a cabin in the woods. The house enjoys a brand-new feature: the Assembly Room and the theme for this season is - 'Gharwalon ki Sarkaar!', indicating a seismic shift in power from outside to inside the house.

