Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar “look-shames” Nehal Chudasama, calls her "average"

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS)The recent episode of Bigg Boss season 19 turned fiery as new wildcard entrant Malti Chahar sparked controversy by making derogatory comments about fellow contestant Neha Chudasama's appearance.

The remarks quickly escalated into one of the season's most heated confrontations. The incident began when Malti, while in a conversation with Tanya Mittal, appeared to "look shame" at Nehal, saying that even if she dresses up and tries to look pretty, Nehal still looks average and doesn't give Miss India vibes.

Malti further remarked that Nehal only yaps and creates a ruckus and that there was no other purpose of her in the house. Tanya was seen agreeing with Malti's comments, adding that Miss India contestants usually are delicate and graceful, indirectly implying that Nehal did not have any of those qualities.

Things took a more unpleasant turn when Malti, during an argument with Nehal, taunted her by saying, “Wear clothes first, then talk to me,” in reference to Neha's choice of modern and fashionable clothes. The statement triggered outrage in the house. Neha was quick to slam Malti, calling her comments low and unacceptable.

Contestant Kunickaa Sadanand and Basir Ali also strongly reprimanded Malti for crossing the line of talking to a person. Nehal was also visibly upset and gave it back to her in a dignified way. She stated that she would definitely dig into the matter during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode which is hosted by Salman Khan.

Despite being called out, Malti showed no remorse or any will to apologise. Throughout the heated exchange, Tanya Mittal was seen giggling, receiving stern comments from several housemates and viewers alike.

For the uninitiated, Malti Chahar is the sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar. She entered the Bigg Boss season 19 house last week and ever since then has been creating havoc in the house with her low comments and, as termed by Basir, her unbearable attitude.

