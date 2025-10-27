‘Bigg Boss 19’: Housemates go against Abhishek Bajaj, war of words commence

Mumbai: The upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 19” will see a major showdown between housemates and Abhishek Bajaj over not being apologetic for what seems like breaking a rule of the show.

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram and was captioned: “Caption: “Hoga ghamaasaan jab Bigg Boss ke ghar mein aayega arguments ka toofaan. Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

The promo began with Farrhan screaming at Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek, as she said: “Tum dono ka dimaag kharaab hai? Tum dono bachche ho kya? (Have you two lost your mind? Are you both kids?).”

Gaurav Khanna was then seen telling the two that his team is full of kids and the biggest one is Abhishek.

Justifying himself to the housemates, Abhishek said he was just having “fun.

To which, Neelam Giri said that Abhishek doesn’t realise he has made a mistake.

Pat comes the reply from Abhishek, who tells Neelam that she’s scared of him and Ashnoor. This irks Neelam, who then says that she will not do her duty.

Tanya Mittal tells Abhishek: “Tu mooh mat chala. Kamse kam Ashnoor sorry toh bol ri hai. Tu aake gale milna chahata hai. (Don’t use your mouth. At least Ashnoor is sorry and you want to come and hug.”

To which, Abhishek says why is Tanya using explicit language.

The video concludes with Gaurav telling the two that this argument will now take place for a week in the show.

The recent Weeken Ka Vaar episode saw a shocking double elimination with Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama been shown the exit door.

Currently, the contestants in the show include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, , Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

--IANS