‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gaurav Khanna talks about his childhood dreams

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Amid all the tasks, fights and chaos in “Bigg Boss 19”, contestant Gaurav Khanna was seen opening about his childhood dreams of becoming a pilot and how he also wanted to try his hands in sports.

Amid all the drama, a heartwarming exchange took place as Gaurav, Baseer Ali, and Abhishek Bajaj got ready for the day, sharing stories of their childhood dreams and ambitions.

Gaurav said: “I wanted to become a sportsman. As a kid, I even dreamed of being a pilot since my uncle was in the Air Force. I gave the NDA exam too. Honestly, acting was never in my plans — back then, it was just something I did for fun.”

Baseer’s outlook was more unconventional.

She added: “I never really wanted to become anything. I just wanted a sorted life. At one point, I thought of aeronautical engineering, but it was never a fixed plan.”

Talking about the show, this year, contestants who are locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

In the previous episode of the show, Tanya Mittal and Bollywood veteran Kunickaa Sadanand surprisingly got into an argument. It so happened that Tanya was hurt by Kunickaa's words and tone while suggesting Tanya to change her behaviour, especially in front of another housemate, Baseer Ali.

Later, Tanya was seen venting her heart out to good friend and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Neelam Giri, who agreed that Kunickaa Sadanand was being rigid and stubborn for no reason. She asked Tanya to not feel bad and give Kunickaa some time.

A few hours later, Tanya was seen warmly hugging Kunickaa and apologizing for calling her out. She also said that she loves and respects Kunickaa from the bottom of her heart and is a huge fan. Kunickaa too reacted warmly and kissed Tanya on the cheek. All's well that ends well!

Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar and Colors.

