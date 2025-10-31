Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan slams Tanya Mittal for calling Ashnoor Kaur 'an elephant' during task

Mumbai Oct 31 (IANS) Bigg Boss Season 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan has come out in support of Bigg Boss 19 contestant and actress Ashnoor Kaur, slamming Tanya Mittal for constantly body shaming the young girl.

The actress recently took to her social media account in expressing herself and slamming Mittal. She said, “Initially, I used to think that Tanya was a very sordid, innocent drama queen, and all of that was very entertaining. And I still think that she's entertaining. But the way she is body-shaming Ashnoor behind her back is absolutely disgusting. I mean, calling her an elephant in the task an, saying things like, ‘she doesn't look like a 21-year-old; she's so chubby; she's putting on weight.’

Khan added, “I remember a few weeks ago, she wore a dress outside, and Neelam complimented her, so Tanya passed a sarcastic remark and said, ‘Yes, she's looking like a Barbie. After Ashnoor passed, she said, 'I didn't say she's looking good; I said she's looking like a Barbie,' and then they both laughed. So, I don't understand calling someone by their looks and gossiping so low behind their back; it is not good. Everyone has the right to consider themselves beautiful.”

The actress, further calling out Tanya, said, “If you think you are such a beauty queen, then it's a good thing. But if you think you are beautiful by putting others down, then you are not beautiful at all, because it's important to be more beautiful from within the heart and the soul than just the face.” She concluded by saying, “No matter how beautiful or expensive the attire you wear, if your thinking is not good, you are not beautiful at all.”

For the uninitiated, Tanya Mittal, during her task, went on to call Ashnoor an elephant and passed derogatory comments on her weight. Earlier, in one of the live feeds that aired recently, best friends Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri were seen gossiping about Ashnoor's sudden weight gain. Tanya was seen telling Neelam that despite hitting the gym every single day without fail, Ashnoor was still putting on weight.

Neelam too sarcastically added that Ashnoor had only been hitting the gym, working out every single day and doing nothing else in the house, but despite that, she had no idea how Ashnoor put on a lot of weight They were also seen discussing the dress Ashnoor wore during the Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and both unanimously agreed that the outfit did not suit Ashnoor’s body type, considering her weight.

Towards the end of the video, viewers were heard saying that if the dress that Ashnoor wore had been worn by Tanya or Neelam, it would have looked much prettier.

This conversation sparked outrage amongst fans on social media who have called out both Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri for crossing the line and body shaming Ashnoor, who is just 21 years old.

