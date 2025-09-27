‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gauahar Khan calls Amaal Mallik ‘dogla’, says ‘aap kisi ke nahi hai’

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Former Bigg Boss 7 winner and actress Gauahar Khan will be seen appearing on the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode and will be seen giving a reality check to her brother-in-law Awez Darbar and contestant Amaal Mallik, whom she said his character is coming out as “two-faced.”

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, the host Salman Khan is heard saying to Awez: “I can only help you only if you help yourself. Jaisai aap poore hafte apne mudde main kuch nahi bole waisai mainkuch nahi bolunga (I can only help you if you help yourself. Just like you didn’t say anything about your issues the whole week, I too won’t say anything).”

Gauahar is then seen stepping on the stage and asks Awez about who will fight his battles if he doesn’t.

The actress said: “Aapko yaha par kya ho raha hai Awez. If you don’t fight your battle then who will? Aap bilkul chup ho jahan par actually bolna chahiye. If you get lost then you have no chance on this show. (What is happening with you here, Awez? If you don’t fight your battle, then who will?)”

“(You stay completely quiet when you should actually speak up. If you get lost, then you won’t have any chance on this show.)

She then went on to speak to Amaal, who has often been seen targeting Awez in the show.

“Amaal aapka jo character aa raha woh bahut zyada dogla aa raha hai. Aur aap kisi ke nahi hai (Amaal, the character you are showing is very two-faced. And you don’t belong to anyone),” she said.

The video promo was captioned: “Salman Khan aur Gauahar ne diya Awez ko reality check! Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

