‘Bigg Boss 19’: Farrhana Bhatt throws water on Abhishek Bajaj

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) The upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ will be full of drama as contestant Farrhana Bhatt will be throwing water on Abhishek Bajaj, who will be seen sleeping during the day.

Defending her action, Farrhana would be heard saying: “I called you out four times, but you didn’t respond, so I had to do it.”

Abhishek, visibly upset, will reply saying: “I was not sleeping any of those times. If you weren’t sure, you should have checked first, how can you just throw water on me like that?”

The spat will intensify as Farrhana would say: “This is my way of handling people like you who don’t listen the first time I ask nicely.”

Abhishek shoots back, saying: “Since you have poured water on me like this next time I’ll throw a bucket on you. I wasn’t sleeping; the kukdakoo alarm hadn’t even rung. How can you just assume?”

Ashnoor steps in telling Farrhana: “You should have checked before; throwing water is wrong and not a solution.”

“I’m the captain, and I will decide,” Farrhana replies.

The argument ends bitterly with Abhishek calling her “besharam”, and Farrhana snapping back, “You are.”

The promo of the show was shared on the Instagram handle of the channel. It was captioned: “Jahaan jhagda start hua with a water splash, kya Abhishek aur Farhana ke beech phir ek baar hoga bada clash? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par. #BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar”

Contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

This week the housemates who are nominated include names such as Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri, Zeishan Quadri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama and Pranit More.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

