Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt calls Kunickaa Sadanand 'worth 2 paise' & 'flop actress', targets children

Mumbai: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss season 19, a heated confrontation took place between contestants Kunickaa Sadanand and Farrhana Bhatt, leaving the house divided over the choice of words used in the argument.

It so happened that Zeishan Quadri was engaged in a not-so-healthy conversation with fellow housemate Neelam. When Farrhana intervened, Neelam, who was engrossed in an “almost” heated conversation with Zeishan, did not like her interference and asked her to stay out of the conversation. This remark did not sit well with Farrhana, who immediately backfired and went on to call Neelam a “lady worth Rs 2 rupees.” This comment deeply affected Neelam, who was already unwell, and she broke down in tears and went on to express her distress to Kunickaa Sadanand.

Kunickaa, upon hearing the entire argument and the choice of words used by Farrhana for Neelam, was extremely annoyed and schooled Farrhana for her words. But Bhatt, who was in no mood to take any schooling from anybody, backfired at Kunickaa and in a heat of the moment went on to call her “worth Rs 2 rupees.”

Kunickaa, visibly upset with Farrhana's words, asked her to watch what she was talking about and even scolded her, but Farrhana did not pay any heed and went on to call her names. Bhatt further crossed the line when she involved Lal’s children and said that they must be ashamed of their mother and wondering as to what she was doing on national television.

This triggered Kunickaa, who asked Farrhana to stay within her limits. Zeishan, Baseer Ali, and Gaurav Khanna told Farrhana to watch her words and to not cross the line, but Farrhana was in a rebellious mood and even went on to further label Kunickaa as a “flop actress.” Despite the personal attacks, Kunickaa refrained from lowering her stance and maintained a composed response, refusing to engage at the same level of insult.

The incident has provoked strong reactions from both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. Many viewers have taken to social media to criticize Farrhana for her language and personal digs, stating that such behavior goes against the spirit of the show.

—IANS