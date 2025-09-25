Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt accuses Ashnoor Kaur of “manhandling” her

Mumbai Sep 25 (IANS) In a latest video shared by Bigg Boss 19's host channel on their social media account, an argument took an ugly turn between Ashnoor Kaur and Farrhana Bhatt during a task.

It happened so that during a task, Farrhana was seen getting rigid and not allowing Abhishek Bajaj to finish the task successfully. She was seen trying to create hindrance in his game.

To this, Abhishek Bajaj's BFF Ashnoor Kaur tried to handle Farrhana Bhatt in her own way. During it all, Farrhana was seen getting agitated as Ashnoor tried to foil her plan of troubling Abhishek Bajaj in the task.

Ashnoor was seen trying to stop Farrhana by standing in front of her and blocking her way. Farrhana Bhatt, after realising that her plan was going downhill, accused Ashnoor of manhandling her.

To this, Ashnoor backfired and said that she should not “mess with her”. In the recent episode, Farrhana was also seen crossing all lines with Kunickaa Sadanand. She was seen lashing out at Kunickaa and asked her to act in her movies and not in the gameshow. “Keep it in your films and don’t talk nonsense in front of me.”

She added, “You want to lick the feet of Arshnoor and Abhishek? Do it. If I come to your level, your entire family will come over for the weekend." A furious Farrhana stepped over the boundary and, in an extremely disrespectful tone, threatened, “Remember that, Kunickaa.” Earlier too, Farrhana had lashed out at Abhishek Bajaj.

During an argument, Farrhana had passed personal remarks against Abhishek Bajaj's family and called the women of his family low. In an episode of Weekend Ka Vaar a few weeks ago, Bigg Boss host Salman Khan had lashed out at Farrhana for crossing all lines during the fight.

