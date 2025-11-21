‘Bigg Boss 19’: Deepak Chahar enters with aim of making sister Malti cook for him

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Cricketer Deepak Chahar’s entry into the “Bigg Boss 19” house will turn into an instant comedy show as he pulls his sister Malti’s leg from the moment he steps inside.

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram, which was captioned: “Deepak Chahar ne aate hi kholi Malti ki pol, bhaai-behen ke yeh qisse sunnke bright hua ghar ka maahaul. Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

The promo begins with Malti snoring in the garden area when her brother Deepak arrives to wake her up. She gets startled as she finds him standing right in front of her.

Stepping into the house, Deepak announces: “I’ve come here with just one aim. My sister has never cooked even a single roti for me in her entire life. If she finally cooks today, I’ll eat it and leave.

Malti’s reaction is instant and priceless.

“What a liar he is!” she shoots back, half laughing and the house erupted in giggles.

Shehbaz Badeshah couldn’t resist stirring the pot, asking Deepak if he’d like Malti to take on any additional duties while he’s around.

Meanwhile, Ashnoor Kaur tried offering a little hospitality by bringing him a glass of water but that didn’t escape Deepak’s comment either.

“I asked for water, and she still didn’t get that,” he joked, leaving everyone giggling.

Watching the funny drama unfold, Gaurav Khanna summed up the mood in his own cheeky way: “I think Malti is wondering why someone from home even came here.”

The show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

Mridul Tiwari is the latest contestant, who was shown the exit door. The show currently has Tanya, Farrhana, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa, Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badeshah, Malti Chahar, Pranit More and Amaal Mallik.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

This week the nominated names include Tanya, Farrhana, Ashnoor, Kunickaa, Gaurav, Malti, Pranit and Amaal.

--IANS

dc/