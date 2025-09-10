Bigg Boss 19: BFFs Baseer Ali and Pranit More get into an ugly argument

Mumbai Sep 10, IANS The Bigg Boss 19 house witnessed a fiery showdown as routine cleaning duties escalated into a heated argument between Captain Baseer Ali and Pranit More.

What began as Baseer expressing his displeasure with Pranit and Zeishan over not fulfilling their assigned house duties quickly spiralled into a war of words. Baseer was seen sternly warning Pranit, “Agar yeh tareeka raha na Pranit toh bahot problem mein fasega tu (If this pattern continues, it won't be good for you),” setting the tone for a tense exchange.

To this, Pranit hit back, insisting he had completed his share of work and accused Baseer of raising issues just for the sake of pointing fingers. The spat intensified with Pranit saying, “Ek kaam karke sau baar ginata hai tu (You do one job but keep reminding me of it a 100 times),” to which Baseer retaliated by branding him a “kaamchor (lazy)” and emphasising that negligence in duties had been evident throughout the week.

While Pranit justified his attitude as a reaction to Baseer’s tone, Baseer clarified that his frustration stemmed from work left undone, not personal grudges. “Don’t take my kindness for my weakness. I don’t have any issues with Pranit; I have issues with work not being done. If I wanted points, I could have done that throughout the week. Even as captain, I am still doing duties,” Baseer asserted.

Baseer and Pranit were just turning into good friends, but with this fight, it looks like the tables have turned!

