‘Bigg Boss 19’: Best friends Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt turn foes

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) The controversial reality show “Bigg Boss 19” witnessed a sharp turn in dynamics during the ongoing family week as best friends Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt engaged in a war-of-words.

The channel shared the teaser on Instagram with the caption: “Ghar mein tension badh gayi jab Farrhana ne Tanya ke saamne spit kiya. Kya yeh fight unki dosti mein daraar layega?”

The promo began with Tanya objecting to Farrhana spitting near her in the garden area.

Tanya said: “Don’t spit here,” which instantly triggered a reaction. Farrhana shot back, “Don’t make me angry. You were pointing it out on purpose. Fix yourself.”

The exchange escalated with Tanya saying, “Nobody is scared of you. Nobody is your slave here,” to which Farrhana said, “You are wanting to be a slave.”

Amid the soaring tension, Ayan Lal, son of actress Kunickaa Sadanand, reminded Farrhana: “Two minutes ago, you were feeding others.”

Farrhana remained unmoved, saying, “This is what happens. I don’t give a damn.”

The show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

Mridul Tiwari is the latest contestant, who was shown the exit door. The show currently has Tanya, Farrhana, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa, Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badeshah, Malti Chahar, Pranit More and Amaal Mallik. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

This week the nominated names include Tanya, Farrhana, Ashnoor, Kunickaa, Gaurav, Malti, Pranit and Amaal.

--IANS

dc/