Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali targets Pranit More, asks him to return to his “village”

Mumbai Sep 25, IANS The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 witnessed a heated confrontation as Baseer Ali once again found himself at the centre of controversy.

This time around, his remark towards fellow contestant Pranit More has not gone down well with netizens. During a fiery exchange, Baseer took a dig at Pranit's background, allegedly telling him to go back to his own village, and even called his personality ugly.

Such statements sparked outrage, with many labelling the comment disrespectful and unnecessary. Interestingly, the momentum coincided with an ongoing clash between Amaal Mallik and Pranit More when Baseer unnecessarily intervened in the fight and soaked in all the attention and screen space. However, Pranit’s sharp retort, “Jo hoon apne dum pe aya hoon,” won appreciation with fans of the show applauding him.

Bigg Boss 19 fans lauded Pranit for not stooping down to Baseer’s level and giving it back with utmost grace. In the previous episode, Amaal Malik and Pranit More were seen poking Pranit on his chest and provoking him. He also went on to call Pranit “Zazu”, referring to the bird in the movie “The Lion King” whose job was to only hand over messages. In fact, after poking Pranit and touching him to provoke him, Amaal went on to pass a derogatory remark and said that he would have to immediately wash his hands as he touched Pranit.

Instead of making his own friend understand and asking him to not cross the line in a fight, Baseer Ali in fact was seen supporting Amaal Mallik and adding fuel to the fire. He was seen charging at Pranit More with equal derogatory remarks and much more insulting and humiliating words.

–IANS

rd/