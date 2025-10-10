‘Bigg Boss 19’: Baseer Ali says his intentions were never to make Nehal Chudasama uncomfortable

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 19”, Nehal Chudasama will be seen confronting Baseer Ali over his earlier statement suggesting she had pulled him down to protect her public image.

The discussion also revisited Nehal’s previous objection regarding Baseer’s flirting with her.

Baseer stood his ground and clarified that he had never crossed any line.

“I also have my family sitting outside, I have my fans sitting outside,” he said.

Baseer added: “My intentions were never to make Nehal uncomfortable. I never initiated the flirt—Shehbaaz started it and pushed me, and it happened playfully. So Nehal’s objection came as an accusation, and she is dragging the topic.”

“You were never concerned about me, you were just concerned about how you don’t want to look.” Baseer emphasized that he has always been clear that they are just friends, and the incident was all in fun—he was never serious.”

Taking his explanation further, Baseer said that Nehal thinks that only she understands things, but that’s not the case.

“I also come with my experience. I know how to be with girls. You are a different girl, Tanya is a different girl. I know how to be with you, I know how to be with her. If you think that conversation hurt me, no, that conversation pissed me off,” he said.

The episode will also see a big clash between Farrhana Bhatt and Malti Chahar over sleeping post the wake up time. The two will be seen engaging in an ugly war of words.

This week the housemates who are nominated include names such as Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Zeishan Qaudri, Neelam Giri, Pranit More and Baseer Ali.

Based on the Dutch format of Big Brother, Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

--IANS

dc/