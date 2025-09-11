Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali drags Nagma in an ugly fight with Awez Darbar

Mumbai Sep 11, (IANS) The Bigg Boss 19 house, ever since its airing, has been witnessing an upteen number of fights, arguments and showdowns.

Recently, during a task, a fiery showdown took place between Baseer Ali and Awez Darbar. The two were seen locking horns during the captaincy task when the contestants engaged in a war of words and even got physical as they had an argument.

Awez and Baseer, who were on the same team, crossed their lines and got extremely agitated during the captaincy task. The two had a heated argument, following which Baseer Ali threatened to reveal Amaal’s secrets in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Baseer said, "You have to be fair in the task," Baseer told Awez, threatening him to expose his secrets.

He said, "Tere kisse kholu kya? Jo ukhadna hai ukhaad le (Should I expose your secrets?). Do whatever you want)". Baseer also dragged Nagma into the fight that irked Awez. Abhishek Bajaj was seen trying to intervene, but Ashnoor Kaur stopped him to avoid it further escalating. For the uninitiated, this week Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mridul Tiwari and Natalia have been nominated for Bigg Boss 19 elimination. Recently, Baseer was getting into an ugly war of words with Pranit More. Baseer was seen sternly warning Pranit, “Agar yeh tareeka raha na Pranit toh bahot problem mein fasega tu (If this pattern continues, it won't be good for you).”

To this, Pranit hit back, insisting he had completed his share of work and accused Baseer of raising issues just for the sake of pointing fingers. The spat intensified with Pranit saying, “Ek kaam karke sau baar ginata hai tu (You do one job but keep reminding me of it a hundred times),” to which Baseer retaliated by branding him a “kaamchor (Lazy)” and emphasising that negligence in duties had been evident throughout the week. While Pranit justified his reaction to Baseer’s tone, the latter clarified that his frustration stemmed from work left undone and not personal grudges. “Don’t take my kindness for my weakness. I don’t have any issues with Pranit; I have issues with work not being done. If I wanted points, I could have done that throughout the week. Even as captain, I am still doing duties,” Baseer asserted.

