Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali calls Tanya Mittal “real”, feels she is just like him

Mumbai Sep 24 (IANS) Bigg Boss 19 contestants Tanya Mittal and Baseer Ali have always been seen as anti each other. But in the latest video shared by the host channel on their social media account, Tanya and Baseer were seen indulging in a heart-to-heart conversation over personality, authenticity and perception that came to the forefront.

Tanya was seen directly asking Baseer if he genuinely appreciated girls who shouted unnecessarily and got into arguments. Responding to her, Baseer explained how his personality often gets misunderstood. He said, “When I walk into a room, people find it hard to believe that this is what a person is. They find this aura, this energy, this personality too much and say that he’s faking it, he’s acting too much, and he’s a wannabe. That he’s doing it for the cameras; he’s from a reality show, so this is how it is.”

He further added, “I was like this from the start; that’s when my place in this world was made. That’s when I am given this chance again and again to come back on a reality show and show myself.” He mentioned that he feels Tanya is a lot like him, which is why he misunderstood. “You are very much like that. Like I believe in myself, that people find it too much. That’s why they struggle to accept it.”

Baseer's comparison between himself and Tanya was striking, especially in the context of the ongoing dynamics inside the BB 19 house. In the earlier episodes of the show, several houses were made, including Nehal Chudasama. Farrhana Bhat and Kunickaa Sadanand especially have openly accused Tanya of being fake. They have claimed our behaviour to be exaggerated and often only for the cameras, questioning the genuineness of our emotions and actions

Nehal and Farrhana have always pointed out and formerly stated that they feel Tanya deliberately puts on an act to gain attention, while Kunickaa has repeatedly pointed out that Tanya's personality does not seem natural.

Their collective stands are creating a division in the house, with Tanya often on the defensive side about her authenticity. Buses' acknowledgement, however, offered Tanya some validation.

Baseer’s personality has garnered mixed reactions and reviews from audiences. While a few feel that he is strong and real, others feel that he is just getting into unnecessary fights and creating issues to grab the maximum amount of screen time on Bigg Boss 19.

