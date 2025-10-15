‘Bigg Boss 19’: Baseer Ali calls Farrhana Bhatt ‘worst human being’

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Baseer Ali has shared his two cents about “Bigg Boss 19” co-housemate Farrhana Bhatt and tagged her as the “worst human being” he has ever seen.

In a new promo from the upcoming episode “Bigg Boss 19”, Baseer was seen talking about Farrhana to current house captain Nehal Chudasama in the garden area.

The promo was captioned: “Baseer ne rakh di hai apni baat, in this situation kya hoga Nehal ka decision?”

In the promo Baseer is seen telling Nehal: “From day one we can see that she has no empathy. Since the day we have stayed with her she lives according to her own selfish reasons. She has never thought about anyone.”

He then said: “When she became the captain and then she turned away after giving a word to save Neelam and then said Nehal is back… everyone has read her personality.”

Baseer said that everybody in the “Bigg Boss 19” house knows how Farrhana is.

He then told Nehal: “And if you want to sit with her by being normal and then please don’t speak to me. We also can’t be friends. I am not putting you in a situation but you know I have my own set of principles. I function in a certain way. I don't want such people.”

Tagging Farrhana as the worst human being, Baseer added: “She’s the worst human being I have ever seen. Such people have no value in my life.”

In the upcoming episode, Farrhana is also seen telling Pranit More that she got a “reality check” on the Weekend Ka Vaar (WKV) episode hosted by Bollywood super Salman Khan.

In a heart-to-heart conversation Farhana will open up to Pranit about her evolving perspective on the group dynamics inside the house.

She will say that despite being part of the group for a long time, she never truly received the support she had expected.

Farhana will tell Pranit: “I got a reality check this WKV.”

When Pranit asks about her opinion on Nehal, Farhana said that she has now seen everyone’s true colours.

She further reveals that her repeated arguments with Amaal and Shehbaaz have often been because of Nehal.

--IANS

dc/