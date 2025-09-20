‘Bigg Boss 19’: Awez Darbar tells Neelam Giri ‘anda, chai bana’ during fight

Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) “Bigg Boss 19” heats up as an upcoming task creates a clash between Awez Giri and Neelam Giri over strategies to play it safe.

After the task about who doesn’t deserve to be in the Bigg Boss thumbnail, Awez names Neelam, leading to an argument between the two in the garden area of the house.

Awez is heard saying that Neelam tries to please people.

A promo shared by the channel showed Awez saying in the task: “Neelam bahut logo ko please karna chah rahi hai just woh nominations se bachne ke liye.”

To which, Neelam says she disagrees with Awez.

To which, Awez replies: “Paranthe omeltte jo log khate hai wohi agree karengay”.

This leaves Neelam furious, who says that “I make eggs for him not because I want him to save me. I like him. I don't like you, that's why I don’t make anything for you. Tu safe khela hai…. The person I respect, I will respect and the person I don't I will not and that’s you.”

An annoyed Awez is then heard telling Neelam: “Seedha jaa left le.. Anda bana chai bana aur dede sabko.”

The two then are seen pointing fingers at each other. Awez is heard saying that I will fight with those who interfere, to which Neelam retorts when he starts speaking up.

She adds: “Ab toh bol? Yahan bolneka time tha yahan tu bol leta. .. Peeche peeche khelta hai bakwaas karta hai.”

After the exit of Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar last week in a surprising double eviction, contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

This week contestants who are nominated for evictions include Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali or Pranit More. The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

--IANS

dc/