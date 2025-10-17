Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik says nobody would cast Farrhana Bhatt even in a “C-grade movie”, calls her mother “B-grade”

Mumbai Oct 17 (IANS) The episode of Bigg Boss 19 saw a major confrontation unfold between contestants Amaal Malik and Farrhana Bhatt, which quickly turned explosive after a series of personal remarks and emotional outbursts.

The fight, which began during a captaincy contender task, escalated when Amaal made derogatory comments not only about Farrhana but also about her mother, leading to the matter getting worse.

The episode started with the captaincy task where contestants were required to make strategic sacrifices to secure the position. In a shocking move, Farrhana tore Neelam Giri's letter from her home to strengthen her own place in the captaincy competition. The act deeply hurt Neelam, who broke down in tears. Other housemates criticised Farrhana for being heartless and cold and called her out for her lack of sensitivity.

Despite the backlash, Farrhana appeared unaffected and was later seen eating dinner calmly. This behaviour infuriated Amaal who confronted her and questioned her empathy, asking, 'How can you sit here and eat when Neelam is crying so much because of you?' Farrhana responded that she would address the issue after finishing her meal, which further enraged Amaal.

'In a fit of anger, Amaal snatched the plate from Farrhana's hand and flung it away, breaking it further. He then went on to make several personal comments, calling Farrhana a big “red flag” and further dragging her family into the argument. He went on to call Farrhana a 'B-grade' actress and also said, “You and your mother both are B-grade. Nobody will even cast you in C-grade movies too.”

This infuriated the contestants, who asked him not to pass such low comments. But Amaal was in no mood to stop and continued with his series of passing low remarks against Farrhana. He also said that with such an attitude, she won't be getting work in the industry ever.

–IANS

rd/