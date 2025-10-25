Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik opens up on lowest phase of life during Covid, breaks down

Mumbai: Music composer and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Mallik recently opened his heart out by talking about one of the most painful and emotionally low phases of his life during an emotional conversation with Ashnoor Kaur while inside the house.

Amaal described that period as the lowest point of his life. While talking to Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal said, '2020-2021-2022-2023-2024, those were very bad years for me. I lost my pet, lost a few friends, Covid happened, and a 6-7 year relationship came to an end. Further elaborating on losing his pet Handsome, Amaal said, 'When I lost Handsome, it was the worst phase.'

He also added that his mother had told him to visit his pet dog when he was sick, but Amaal couldn't bring himself to meet him. Ashnoor, who was seen lending an ear to Amaal, went ahead and tried to console him after he broek down. For the uninitiated, Amaal keeps a photo frame of himself with Handsome beside his bed in the Bigg Boss house.

He has time and again said that the photo of his late companion is a source of his industry during his BB 19 journey. Talking about Amaal Mallik's game, recently his friendship with co-contestant Tanya Mittal seems to have now hit rock bottom.

While Tanya and her friend Neelam had a massive showdown, in which instead of offering support, Amaal appeared detached from Tanya.

He was heard saying that Tanya was an attention seeker and would probably be happy now that everyone is talking about her, while coming out in support of Neelam.

His words deeply hurt Tanya, who had earlier been one of his biggest emotional supporters in the house.

–IANS