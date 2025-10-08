‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik dubs trio Nehal, Farrhana, Malti the ‘Bermuda Triangle’

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) The “Bigg Boss 19” house is set to witness a new division, with Farrhana Bhatt, Nehal Chudsama, and Malti Chahar seen sitting together. Observing the trio, housemate Amaal Mallik dubs them the “Bermuda Triangle.”

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram, which was captioned: “Ghar ke naye trio ka hua formation, Nehal, Farrhana aur Malti ready hai for action!”

In the promo, the three girls are seen sitting together. Malti tells Nehal and Farrhana: “I will get bored looking at these groups for 2 months. They (other groups) are set.”

Farrhana replies: “Let's do one thing, you and I should make a new group. We’ll make the entire house go silent.”

Malti then says: “One of them is enough to take on a fight.”

Nehal chimes in: “Exactly, we three are strongly opinionated.”

Discussing the dynamics, Farrhana asked: “What will be our USP? What is that one thing that will make us come together?”

Observing the trio, Amaal says: “ Look, a new Bermuda Triangle.”

Contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

--IANS

dc/