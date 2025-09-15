‘Bigg Boss 19’: After Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal Chudasama now picks a fight with Amaal Mallik

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) If “Bigg Boss 19” were a daily soap, Nehal Chudasama would have played the vamp perfectly, given her fights, manipulations, back biting and taking out the women’s card whenever convenient on the Salman Khan-hosted controversial show.

After picking fights with fellow housemates such as Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, and her forever favourite Abhishek Bajaj, Nehal has now unsheathed her claws and will be seen in a huge fight over kitchen and food duties with the patient Amaal Mallik, who is this week’s house captain.

Amaal makes a brave decision to assign Nehal the responsibility of cooking lunch, which triggered tensions that quickly spiraled out of control.

It all happened because Nehal, who has been hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons, cited that the duty clashed with her gym schedule and refused to prepare lunch. She requested Amaal to swap her duty with dinner instead.

Giving out suggestions, Nehal suggested Neelam Giri’s name as she does not work out and could take on the lunch duty.

Known for his assertiveness, a firm-minded Amaal Amaal declined the request and insisted Nehal stick to her assigned responsibility. Upset by the decision, Nehal reluctantly agreed but delayed preparing lunch.

This didn’t sit well with the housemates, who soon began demanding that food be served on time. The pressure and complaints left Nehal, who seems to be the least favourite of the housemates currently, visibly frustrated, though she eventually complied and cooked.

What began as a disagreement over timing soon spiraled into a bigger housewide clash.

The heated argument escalated into a blame game, with contestants accusing captain Amaal not just of unfair favoritism but also of using abusive language in the process.

After the exit of Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar, contestants who are locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house currently are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

The show airs on JioHotstar and COLORS.

