‘Bigg Boss 19’: Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife Akanksha Jindal says they parted ways in 2023

Mumbai: “Bigg Boss 19” contestant Abhishek Bajaj’s former wife, Akanksha Jindal, has spoken out to clear a major misconception about their relationship timeline and revealed that they went their separate ways in 2023.

Many believed that Abhishek and Akanksha separated almost six years ago. However, Akanksha has now clarified that their actual separation took place on 18th August 2023.

In a statement shared online, she wrote: “For those saying I ‘came after six years’ - please, get your facts right. We parted ways on 18th August 2023.You asked for the truth, I gave it. Now suddenly I’m the problem? If only you knew the full story, you wouldn’t mock… you’d understand. Truth doesn’t shake the innocent — only the guilty feel threatened.”

Her statement comes right after last weekend’s “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode, where host Salman hinted to Abhishek in front of all housemates that his ex-wife might be speaking about him outside.

The recent Weeken Ka Vaar episode saw a shocking double eliminations with Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama been shown the exit door.

Currently, the contestants in the show include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, , Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

Talking about Abhishek, He made his film debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. He gained recognition for his roles in films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Babli Bouncer.

The 33-year-old began his career as a model before transitioning to television. He made his acting debut with the TV show Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi in 2011 and gained recognition for his role as Rahul in Dil De Ke Dekho.

He has appeared in shows such as Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chabhi Meri Bhabhi, Bitti Business Wali, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Santoshi Maa, and Zindagi Ke Crossroads.

--IANS