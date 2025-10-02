‘Bigg Boss 19’: Abhishek Bajaj calls Shehbaz Badesha ‘sabka paltu’ in captaincy task

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) The ‘Bigg Boss 19’ house will once again be seen getting divided into two obvious groups after which the housemates will clash during the captaincy task.

The channel on Instagram, shared a promo of the upcoming captaincy task on Instagram with the theme of dinosaur and its eggs.

For the caption, the channel mentioned: “Shuru hua new captaincy task, drama bhi mil raha hai saath, dekhte hai kaun banega ghar ka agla captain! Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

In the promo, the voice of Bigg Boss is heard saying: “BB dinosaur chote dinosaurs ko kha jaata hai jab tak yeh salamat hai aapke captain banne ka chance bhi bana rahega.”

Pranit More will be seen taking a dig at Farrhana Bhatt, who is currently the house captain in the show.

“It’s a failed captaincy,” said More as per the promo.

When it comes to choosing a new captain, Abhishek Bajaj will be seen taking a dig at Shehbaz Badesha.

Citing his reasons as to why Shehbaz’s an unfit captain, Abhishek is heard saying: “Captain toh nahi ban sakta kiyunki woh sabka paltu aur uska ek maalik bhi hai.”

Baseer Ali and Pranit More will be seen locking horns in the episode.

“Yahan se waisai bhi nikaal dengay tereko (will be taking you out of the show),” says Baseer to Pranit.

Pranit replied: “Jitna zor lagana hai laga chal. Main bhi idhar hun tu bhi idhar hai.”

Housemates Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, Kunickaa Sadanand, Nehal Chudasama and Pranit More have been nominated for this week's eviction.

Contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss', which is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother, include names such as Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

The show premiered on November 3, 2006 and since then it has touched nineteen seasons and three OTT editions.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

--IANS

dc/