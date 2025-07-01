‘Bigg Boss 18’ fame Nyrraa Banerji highlights the need for balanced gender roles in television

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Television actress Nyrraa Banerji has opened up about the evolving landscape of gender representation on the small screen.

While acknowledging the rise of strong female-centric shows, she emphasized the need for balanced storytelling where both male and female characters are given equal importance. Speaking to IANS, Banerji shared that real narratives must reflect the emotional contributions of both genders, as families and good stories are built on shared experiences.

“Earlier, in films, women were just decorative pieces. Now, in TV, it’s reversed—females are leads, and men are in the background. I think both need to be given equal importance. Families are made of couples, and both emotions matter. Even though TV caters more to women, both genders are important. Real storytelling must reflect that.”

Talking about her latest track ‘Main Teri Hoon’, Nyrraa revealed what made her say yes to the music video. “The song is sung and written by Ahaan, and the lyrics—"I am yours"—really touched me. I actually heard this track around six months ago and loved it from the beginning, but due to other commitments, I couldn’t shoot it immediately. Luckily, when the song came to me again for this video, I was all in!

The 'Divya Drishti' actress also opened up about her definition of true love, highlighting the importance of self-love in today’s emotionally fragile world. Nyrraa stated, “I believe self-love is the most important thing. People are emotionally fragile these days. You have to keep your mental and physical peace intact. I do love the concept of love and marriage—two people building a life and aging together as best friends. I hope that kind of love still exists.”

Nyrraa Banerji gained widespread recognition for playing the lead in Star Plus’s supernatural drama “Divya Drishti” and has also made a mark with her appearances in the reality shows “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13” and Bigg Boss 18.”

--IANS

ps/