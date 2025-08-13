Big-budget action thriller Kaattalan announced

Kochi, Aug 13 (IANS) Riding high on the massive success of Marco, Cubes Entertainment has announced its next ambitious venture -- Kaattalan.

Produced by Sherif Mohammed and directed by debutant Paul Varghese, the film will officially launch on August 22 with a pooja ceremony in Kochi.

Like Marco, the upcoming action thriller promises multiple engaging elements, but on an even grander scale. Kaattalan will be presented as a pan-India film with a lavish budget of approximately Rs 45 crore, aiming to deliver superior technical excellence and cinematic spectacle.

The film’s music will be composed by acclaimed Kannada composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath, who shot to fame with the global musical sensation Kantara.

This will be his first project after Kantara: Chapter 2, adding to the film’s hype.

The action sequences will be choreographed by world-renowned stunt director Kacha Kampakdee, known for his work in Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Jawan, Baaghi 2, and Ong-Bak 2.

Popular Malayalam actor Antony Varghese, widely known as “Pepe,” will play the titular role, sharing his real name with his on-screen character. Rajisha Vijayan takes on the female lead.

The cast will feature an impressive lineup of actors from across India, including Telugu star Sunil (Pushpa fame), Kabir Duhan Singh (who rose to fame in Malayalam cinema through Marco), social media sensation and rapper Baby Jean (Hanan Sha), Telugu actor Raj Tirandasu, and Malayalam veterans Jagadish and Siddique.

Additional prominent cast members will be revealed during the pooja ceremony.

The dialogues are penned by acclaimed Malayalam writer Unni R, known for several memorable scripts.

Editing will be handled by Shameer Muhammed, with Deepak Parameswaran as production controller.

Filming will take place across multiple locations in India and abroad, promising audiences a high-octane, visually stunning action thriller.

With its big budget, top-tier technical crew, and star-studded cast, Kaattalan is already generating considerable buzz as one of the most anticipated Malayalam films in recent years.

--IANS

sg/skp