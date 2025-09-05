Big Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals strained ties within Anu Malik, says they would not even look at his family

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Bigg Boss season 19 has seen contestants slowly open up and showcase their real personality. A few contestants have been venting about their personal lives too, something that they probably had been hiding deep inside.

One such contestant who was seen talking about his personal life was Amaal Mallik.

Recently, the singer was seen shedding light on his family dynamics, leaving fans intrigued.

Amaal was seen sitting with fellow contestants Zeishan Quadri and Baseer Ali when he shared a few intricate details about his Bollywood musician family.

For the uninitiated, Amaal Mallik is the nephew of Bollywood's famous music composer Anu Malik and son of Daboo Malik.

According to Amaal, there was a time when Anu Malik had established himself in the industry far better than Daboo Malik.

He revealed how it changed the family dynamics to such an extent that it went on to affect Daboo Malik's family emotionally.

Amaal recalled that during family gatherings or professional events, Anu Malik and his family, including his children, would not just avoid interacting with Daboo Malik's family but would not even acknowledge their presence around. Amaal, while further in conversation, said that Anu Mallik had always been extremely ambitious and a go-getter.

With a lot of respect, he described Anu Malik as a "hungry lion" who would make sure he would achieve what he had aimed for.

While Amaal mentioned that his father and Anu Malik are in touch, the next generation -- their kids -- are not in touch with each other and stay distant.

The revelation about the Mallik family left Gand (referring to Big Boss contestant and actor Gaurav Khanna) surprised and shocked.

Amaal, meanwhile, is playing a fair game in the Bigg Boss 19 house.

