Big B mourns tragic loss of Jaipur Pink Panthers’ assistant manager

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed deep sorrow over the sudden loss of Jaipur Pink Panthers’ assistant manager Vedant Devadiga, describing it as “tragic and heartbreaking.”

The icon wrote on his blog: “Our team Jaipur Pink Panthers, suddenly and tragically lost our Asst.Manager .. most loved by the team, its players and all .. just 22 years old and we have lost him…(sic).”

Sharing an emotional note, Big B shared that despite the tragic news, the team chose to go ahead with their next match not just to honour his memory but also as a way to cope with their grief.

“The team, as I had said, was determined to play, despite our offer of forfeiting the game the next day , to not just honour him but to grieve also of his sudden departure… But the Team insisted on playing - for his memory.. And our youngest Team member wore his name on his head band at the game .. honoured and respect (sic).”

He expressed his respect for him and the team.

“My respect for him for the Team .. and my wishes,” Big B concluded.

The post on X by the thespian’s team wrote how much they will miss Devadiga's dedication: “The Jaipur Pink Panthers family is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of our Assistant Manager, Vedanth Devadiga. A cherished member of our family, his passion and dedication will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

On the work front, Amitabh will be narrating the opening scene in Farhan Akhtar-starrer ‘120 Bahadur’, which draws deeply from the true events of the 1962 India-Sino war.

The revelation of Big B lending his voice to the film was made during an episode of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. The episode features Farhan and his father, the legendary screenwriter, Javed Akhtar.

He said, “Our film begins with a narrator’s voice that explains what exactly happened during Rezang La. If you could please be the narrator for our opening, it would be an honour”.

--IANS

dc/