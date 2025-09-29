Big B lauds ‘Abhishek Bachchan’ as Team India wins in Asia Cup 2025

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) As India clinched a five-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan to claim the Asia Cup 2025, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a playful dig at former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar for confusing the cricketer’s name with that of a Bollywood actor.

The thespian also quipped about “dushman” Pakistan losing and said “bolti band”.

Teasing Shoaib and Pakistan, Amitabh tweeted on X and wrote: “Jeet gaye!! .. well played 'Abhishek Bachchan' .. udhar zubaan ladkhadai, aur idhar, bina batting bowling fielding kiye, ladkhada diya dushman ko!! Bolti band “( We won!! Well played, Abhishek Bachchan… On one side, the tongue stumbled, and on the other, without batting, bowling, or fielding, we made the opponent falter!! Silence reigns.)”

The entire nation erupted in joy on Sunday night as Team India won with a five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan to lift the Asia Cup 2025, marking their ninth triumph in the Continental tournament.

The final, played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, lived up to the intense India-Pakistan rivalry.

Pakistan started strongly, reaching 113/1 in 12.4 overs, powered by half-centuries from Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46). However, India’s bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav’s four-wicket haul, triggered a dramatic collapse, with nine wickets falling for just 33 runs, restricting Pakistan to 146 in 19.1 overs.

The confusion about names between cricketer Abhishek Sharma and Abhishek Bachchan began while Shoaib gave his analysis about Pakistan’s chances in the Asia Cup final against India during his talk show Game On Hai.

He mixed up names and had said that if Pakistan gets Abhishek Bachchan out early on in a hypothetical situation, then what is going to happen with the middle-order? Their middle-order hasn’t performed well.

To which, actor Abhishek Bachchan, replied: "Sir, with all due respect… don’t think they’ll even manage that! And I’m not even good at playing cricket."

