Big B: In our early years ma, babuji gave prominence to sanskaar

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has showcased gratitude for the 'sanskaar' instilled in him by his parents Teji Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He shared that he considers these values a cherished legacy.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he spoke about “sanskar” and wrote: “In Hindu tradition, Sanskar (or Samskara) refers to a series of rites and rituals performed throughout a person's life, aimed at purifying the body, mind, and intellect, and shaping character and personality.”

He said that the “sanskar” plays a role in shaping an individual's character, values, and behaviour, “guiding them towards ethical and righteous living.”

“Sanskars are a way of transmitting cultural values, traditions, and beliefs from one generation to the next, helping to maintain social cohesion and continuity. Fear lessens with the benevolence of Sanskaar .. resoluteness rises .. gives strength and the firm ability to live life,” he added.

The thespian said that his parents gave great prominence to “sanskaar”.

“In our lives and particularly in our early years Ma and Babuji always gave prominence to 'sanskaar' .. in the way we were brought up .. and in the way several others were brought up too... it's a refined quality that was inculcated in us…” he added.

“That is something that we all treasure as our greatest gift from generations and from the teachings of our elders … May our 'sanskaar's' ever be in the right directions!”

In other news, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Sholay” will be feted with a 50th anniversary tribute when its fully restored, uncut version gets its world premiere at Italy’s Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival on June 27.

The film, which also stars Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan, is written by the legendary duo Salim-Javed. The classic follows former police officer Thakur Baldev Singh, who hires two small-time rogues Veeru and Jai to capture the notorious dacoit Gabbar Singh, who terrorizes the village of Ramgarh.

The story blends action, thriller, revenge drama, comedy, romance and tragedy, all underscored by R.D. Burman’s musical score.