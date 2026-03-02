Big B calls Jalsa ‘blessings of millions’: Has given me roof for more than 3 decades

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared an emotional note describing his iconic Mumbai residence ‘Jalsa’ as a symbol of love, blessings and togetherness spanning over three decades.

Big B took to his blog to express gratitude to fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family (EF), who gather outside his home every week. He went on to say that the few moments people take out from their busy lives to greet him feel like a “divine presence”.

The icon wrote: “Your blessings and your love for those few minutes in your busy lives , taken out for me is nothing short of a divine presence for me.”

Calling ‘Jalsa’ more than just a house, the thespian described it as a space blessed by millions. He reflected on how the home has sheltered his family for over 30 years, witnessed the birth of his children, and later their weddings.

“JALSA , the blessings of millions for my home , one that has given me roof for more than 3 decades .. one that has blessed my children in their days of birth and their days of wed ..one where the children grew up .. one where their children are growing up,” he wrote.

Describing it as a place that “manifests joy and happiness,” he added that his home stands as a testament to celebration, existence and the enduring togetherness of time.

“One that manifests the joys and happiness of the near and dear .. one that adheres to our living .. one that brings celebration and existence , in the togetherness of time .. ever,” he concluded.

An avid user of his blog, Amitabh, last month reflected on the curious ways in which everyday language borrows from cars and cricket, observing how common expressions often stem from the world of sport and the road.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh shared a motley of phrases used in daily life, such as hard work has "hit a speed breaker” to “pressing the accelerator” when picking up pace, or “putting the brakes on” at the first sign of trouble.

