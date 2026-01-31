Bhushan Kumar breaks down the step-by-step casting process for ‘Border 2’

Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Filmmaker Bhushan Kumar, who has backed the recent blockbuster "Border 2," broke down the step-by-step casting process for the war drama during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

He spilled the beans on how they ended up casting Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty for the sequel.

Speaking to IANS, Bhushan Kumar shared that Sunny Deol did not need too much convincing to be a part of "Border 2".

"Border is not possible without Sunny Paji (Sunny Deol). So, first of all, we went to him, and he immediately said, "I will definitely do it," the producer shared.

He added, "Obviously, he had an association with J.P sir also, and the sequel to his iconic Border was being made with the director's blessing."

Bhushan Kumar further revealed that director Anurag Singh wanted Diljit Dosanjh to be a part of the project.

"When we talked to Diljit, he was also extremely interested in doing the movie," he shared.

The producer admitted that he was not initially convinced about Varun Dhawan, but after seeing his performance, he was simply left amazed.

"I don't think we have seen such a performance from Varun before this. He himself admits that this is one of his very good performances," he said.

Next, Ahan Shetty came on board the cast, who also carried forward his father Suniel Shetty's legacy beautifully.

"This is his second film, and he has delivered such a great performance," praised Bhushan Kumar.

Released on January 23rd, "Border 2" has been made under the direction of Anurag Singh, who has also co‑written the project.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T‑Series Films and J.P. Films, along with the primary cast, the project also has Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

